UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qurban Lines To Be Converted Into Police Residential Colony:IG

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:19 PM

Qurban Lines to be converted into police residential colony:IG

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan Thursday said that for the welfare of police officials, Police Qurban Lines would be converted into residential area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan Thursday said that for the welfare of police officials, Police Qurban Lines would be converted into residential area.

While presiding over a meeting held in Qurban Police Lines here, he issued directions on the matters regarding beautification of Police Lines.

He said that other than Safe City Authority Headquarters offices like Traffic Police, and Telecommunication, will be shifted on other places.

A mini-market should be the part of residential project for the families of police officials, he said and added that master plan of the residential project should be shared with CPO till 31st August.

The IG directed to share the report of extension in Jamia Mosque Qurban lines to be shared within one week so that construction work for shades could be started at earliest.

He directed officers that the welfare of police officials was among my top priorities and all the available resources being utilized to take every possible measure in this regard. He appreciated Punjab government over restoration of police allowance.

Addl IG Welfare & Finance Sardar Ali Khan, DIG Telecommunication Shahid Javed, DIG Chief Admin Officer Safe City Kamran Khan, AIG Development Hassan Iqbal, AIG Finance Dr. Shehzad Asif along with other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Nawaz Khan August Mosque All Share Top

Recent Stories

Potentially habitable planet found in new solar sy ..

21 seconds ago

'Massive day for Japan' as Deirdre springs Nassau ..

22 seconds ago

LDA DG briefs NAB about LDA Avenue-I

10 minutes ago

Gas tariff rates restored for 'tandoors': Mian Asl ..

10 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar arrests managers ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar family takaful opens another branch

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.