Qurban Lines to be converted into police residential colony:IG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan Thursday said that for the welfare of police officials, Police Qurban Lines would be converted into residential area.

While presiding over a meeting held in Qurban Police Lines here, he issued directions on the matters regarding beautification of Police Lines.

He said that other than Safe City Authority Headquarters offices like Traffic Police, and Telecommunication, will be shifted on other places.

A mini-market should be the part of residential project for the families of police officials, he said and added that master plan of the residential project should be shared with CPO till 31st August.

The IG directed to share the report of extension in Jamia Mosque Qurban lines to be shared within one week so that construction work for shades could be started at earliest.

He directed officers that the welfare of police officials was among my top priorities and all the available resources being utilized to take every possible measure in this regard. He appreciated Punjab government over restoration of police allowance.

Addl IG Welfare & Finance Sardar Ali Khan, DIG Telecommunication Shahid Javed, DIG Chief Admin Officer Safe City Kamran Khan, AIG Development Hassan Iqbal, AIG Finance Dr. Shehzad Asif along with other senior officers were present in the meeting.