Qureshi acknowledges services rendered by overseas Pakistanis during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in order to acknowledge the services rendered by Pakistanis across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, on Thursday announced a "Foreign Minister's Honours List".

The formal announcement of the Honours List, created under the "Vision FO" was made during a ceremony held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and presided over by the foreign minister.

The Names of 86 overseas Pakistanis included in the Foreign Minister's Honours List have been selected for different categories.

The first category comprised those martyrs who continued to serve humanity without caring for their lives.

The second category consisted of those doctors and health workers, who rendered exemplary services and saved precious human lives.

The third category comprised the personalities, who wholeheartedly participated in rescue services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth category consisted of the overseas Pakistanis, who in coordination with Pakistani missions abroad provided exemplary services to the Pakistani community, whereas the fifth category comprised of those overseas social organizations which extended all-out help to the overseas Pakistanis abroad.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, on the occasion, said the Pakistanis included in the Honours List earned good name for the country and nation through their valuable services. They proved themselves as true ambassadors of Pakistan and brought good name for the country through their acts and attitude, he added.

The foreign minister congratulated all such personalities, saying the Foreign Office was working on the issuance of Foreign Minister's Honours List on annual basis so that the Pakistanis playing important role in all fields in the world could be appreciated and encouraged.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.

