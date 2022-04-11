UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Announces PTI MNAs' Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Qureshi announces PTI MNAs' resignation

Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday announced en masse resignation from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday announced en masse resignation from the National Assembly.

Speaking on a point of order, he said that they have decided not to be part of elections of leader of house and were going to tender their resignation.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi From

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

44 minutes ago
 Four injured in accident

Four injured in accident

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza till ..

Court adjourns hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza till Apr 27

2 minutes ago
 Construction work of Golra Morr underpass to start ..

Construction work of Golra Morr underpass to start soon

2 minutes ago
 22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.