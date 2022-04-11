Qureshi announces PTI MNAs' resignation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday announced en masse resignation from the National Assembly.

Speaking on a point of order, he said that they have decided not to be part of elections of leader of house and were going to tender their resignation.