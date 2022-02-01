UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Appreciates Pakistan Navy's Professionalism, Operational Readiness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday greatly appreciated the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.

During a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headquarters, he also lauded the PN's significant contributions in achieving Pakistan Foreign Policy objectives through Naval Diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Qureshi assured all out support of the government to the Pakistan Navy to meet the evolving challenges in maritime domain.

Earlier on his arrival at Naval Headquarters, the foreign minister was received by the Naval Chief, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Afterwards, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the Pakistan maritime security challenges geo-strategic mileu by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The foreign minister, during his talk at the briefing session, said the government fully realized the importance of maritime sector and its immense economic potential for the country's prosperity.

He praised the Pakistan Navy's contribution for regional maritime sector development of the country. He also acknowledged PN efforts for regional maritime security and measures taken to ensure security of Pakistan coast, Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The foreign minister reposed complete confidence in the preparedness of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country's sea frontiers.

The Naval Chief thanked the foreign minister for visiting NHQ and reposing his confidence in Pakistan Navy. He assured that the Pakistan Navy would InshaAllah continue to defend the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests with honour and valour, both during peace and war.

