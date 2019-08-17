Qureshi apprises Dutch Foreign Minister of deteriorating HR, humanitarian situation in IoJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday discussed the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) with Foreign Minister Stef Blok of the Netherlands in a telephonic conversation. The foreign minister highlighted India 's illegal and unilateral actions seeking to alter the disputed status of IoJ&K and its demographic structure, which had evoked a strong backlash.

He apprised the Dutch foreign minister of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under total lockdown and curfew since August V.

There were apprehensions of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris by India, he said and added that Indian actions were a threat to peace and security in the entire region.

The foreign minister said India was resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control resulting in casualties on the Pakistan side.

Qureshi urged the Netherlands to play its role and impress upon India to lift the curfew and ameliorate the hardships and suffering of the people in IoJ&K.Foreign Minister Blok stated that they were closely following the developments in Kashmir and emphasized upon the need to avoid further escalation of tensions. He urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to address and resolve outstanding issues.The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual importance and agreed to remain in contact.