ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday telephoned his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and apprised him of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries aimed at allowing them a fiscal space for dealing with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Russian foreign minister expressed support for the debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role, a Foreign Office press release said.

Both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and desired to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with the country.

He also offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications about the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

In context of IOJ&K, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. He also underlined the importance of urgent steps to address the grave situation.

Both the foreign ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and also underlined its positive contribution to the US-Taliban peace agreement.

He stressed the importance of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations as the only way to build durable peace and security in the country.

The two foreign ministers agreed on maintaining close consultations as part of regional efforts to support the Afghan peace process, besides remaining in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.