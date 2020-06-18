UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Apprises Russian FM Of PM's Debt Relief Initiative For COVID-hit Developing World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Qureshi apprises Russian FM of PM's debt relief initiative for COVID-hit developing world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday telephoned his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and apprised him of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries aimed at allowing them a fiscal space for dealing with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Russian foreign minister expressed support for the debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role, a Foreign Office press release said.

Both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and desired to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with the country.

He also offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications about the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

In context of IOJ&K, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. He also underlined the importance of urgent steps to address the grave situation.

Both the foreign ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and also underlined its positive contribution to the US-Taliban peace agreement.

He stressed the importance of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations as the only way to build durable peace and security in the country.

The two foreign ministers agreed on maintaining close consultations as part of regional efforts to support the Afghan peace process, besides remaining in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Russia Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

8 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

50 minutes ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

1 hour ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.