Qureshi arrives in Hainan to attend China-Pakistan FMs Strategic Dialogue

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday arrived in southern China's Hainan province to attend the second meeting of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

He will lead the Pakistani side while Chinese side will be led by China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the dialogue both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, terming the dialogue highly relevant, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said it would help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international and regional affairs.

This dialogue mechanism is a platform for the two sides to coordinate exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make policy suggestions on the development of bilateral ties and enhance coordination and co-communication on the international and regional issues.

The first dialogue was held in Beijing last year on March 19, which led to many consensuses and played an important role in the development of bilateral relations.