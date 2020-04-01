Qureshi asks G-20 to restructure third world countries' debt, help them fight coronavirus

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged the international community, particularly the G-20 countries, to restructure the debts of third world countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged the international community, particularly the G-20 countries, to restructure the debts of third world countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the media after visiting a quarantine centre in Multan, he first advised the media persons, who were there to cover his press conference, to maintain distance from one another.

The people must strictly follow the guidelines given by the government regarding social distancing and adopting a hygienic lifestyle to save themselves, their family members and those living in heir surrounding localities from the virus, stressed.

The government, he added, could not overcome the challenge alone and needed the full cooperation of the people.

Qureshi said the third world countries, having limited resources and fragile health care systems, needed support. The resources being spent on debt servicing and payment of interest could be utilized by them on saving lives and improving their health care systems, he added.

He said the United Nations Secretary General had endorsed Pakistan's point of view in that regard.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he said, was a challenge the world had witnessed never before.

No continent had escaped from the virus as 199 countries were combating the challenge, he added.

Qureshi thanked China for extending help to Pakistan on priority. There was enormous demand from all over the world for ventilators, and other medical equipment, but the Chinese government was ensuring supplies to Pakistan in the difficult time. Pakistan had already received five aeroplanes loaded with medical supplies from China, while more would land here soon, he added.

He said during his recent visit to China along with President Dr Arif Alvi, the Chinese president and prime minister had promised full cooperation. A Pakistani team had left for China for more medical supplies, he added.

He said in addition to the medical supplies, China had also sent a team of doctors and paramedics to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

Qureshi said on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had also contacted foreign ministers of different countries to express solidarity with them, to share steps taken by Pakistan to combat the coronavirus challenge and to know how they were moving forward so that the good practices they had adopted could be replicated in Pakistan.

/More