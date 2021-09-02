UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Asks International Community To Continue Supporting Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Qureshi asks international community to continue supporting Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the international community should continue its support to Afghanistan and should not abandon the country in the current situation.

Addressing a press conference along with Foreign Minister of Netherlands Sigrid Kaag, he said, he discussed with the Dutch minister, the bilateral relations and the present situation in Afghanistan.

He said a Dutch foreign minister is visiting Pakistan after an interval of fifteen years.

He said Netherlands was the second largest trading partner of Pakistan in the European Union.

Qureshi said he apprised the foreign dignitary about Pakistan's viewpoint on the situation in Afghanistan.

"I told her about the harm that could be done by abandoning Afghanistan." The Dutch FM thanked Pakistan for helping in evacuation of her country's citizens from Afghanistan.

Qureshi informed the minister about the discussion that took place during his visit of the four countries of Central Asia.

The Dutch minister appreciated Pakistan for hosting the Afghan refugees for decades.

On Friday, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union countries would be held to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and to formulate the next strategy.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had wide-ranging talks with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. The talks covered the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Underlining the significance of the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi noted with satisfaction the strong momentum in Pakistan-Netherlands relations.

Recalling their telephonic conversation of 21 August and the telephone call between Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Mark Rutte, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, the Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan's steadfast support for regional peace and security.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of refugees.

The Foreign Minister underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan with positive messaging and constructive actions. In particular, he emphasized addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

Noting Pakistan's facilitation of evacuation operations, the Foreign Minister assured support to The Netherlands' evacuation endeavors.

The Foreign Minister lauded growing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Underlining the high value Pakistan attached to its relations with The Netherlands, he underscored the resolve to comprehensively upgrade the overall relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi European Union Visit Netherlands August From Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

2 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

2 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

2 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.