UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Asks Int'l Community To Help Afghanistan In Achieving Peace, Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Qureshi asks int'l community to help Afghanistan in achieving peace, prosperity

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the international community should fulfill its responsibility and help Afghanistan in achieving peace, stability and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the international community should fulfill its responsibility and help Afghanistan in achieving peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the 4th Think Tank Forum here, he said Pakistan was supporting efforts to establish sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The use of force in Afghanistan put hurdles in the way of finding a political solution to the conflict, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the international community was surprised the way Afghan security forces vanished and Taliban took control of Kabul.

Apparently civil war had been averted in the country, he noted.

The foreign minister said after taking control of the government, Taliban announced general amnesty and made announcements regarding protection of rights of women, freedom of expression, provision of employment and education and setting up of an inclusive political system.

He urged the Afghan leadership to show sagacity in the present situation.

Pakistan was the only country which always advocated a peaceful solution of the Afghan conflict, he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would benefit most from peace and stability in Afghanistan due to war in its neighbouring country, Pakistan suffered the most and many lives were lost and its economy was adversely affected.

The foreign minister expressed sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani and eulogised his services for the Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Tank Women From Government Employment Sad

Recent Stories

China sees expansion in 5G network coverage

China sees expansion in 5G network coverage

1 minute ago
 Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow on demise of Syed ..

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow on demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

1 minute ago
 Google, Apple Ignore Requirements of Russian Legis ..

Google, Apple Ignore Requirements of Russian Legislation, It's Unacceptable - Za ..

1 minute ago
 Taliban Intent to Defeat Panjshir Resistance Force ..

Taliban Intent to Defeat Panjshir Resistance Forces on Thursday - Reports

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

24 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.