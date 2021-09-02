(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the international community should fulfill its responsibility and help Afghanistan in achieving peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the 4th Think Tank Forum here, he said Pakistan was supporting efforts to establish sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The use of force in Afghanistan put hurdles in the way of finding a political solution to the conflict, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the international community was surprised the way Afghan security forces vanished and Taliban took control of Kabul.

Apparently civil war had been averted in the country, he noted.

The foreign minister said after taking control of the government, Taliban announced general amnesty and made announcements regarding protection of rights of women, freedom of expression, provision of employment and education and setting up of an inclusive political system.

He urged the Afghan leadership to show sagacity in the present situation.

Pakistan was the only country which always advocated a peaceful solution of the Afghan conflict, he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would benefit most from peace and stability in Afghanistan due to war in its neighbouring country, Pakistan suffered the most and many lives were lost and its economy was adversely affected.

The foreign minister expressed sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani and eulogised his services for the Kashmir cause.