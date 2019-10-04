Qureshi asks JUI-F chief to review march date

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday asked Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid march towards Islamabad on October 27 as it would be the day of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, he suggested Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to review the date of his march so that Kashmir cause could not be disturbed on the same day.

He said India had occupied the valley on October 27, and on the same date, Maulana was launching the march towards Islamabad which could damage the Kashmir cause and Pakistan.

To avoid disruption, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman should review his march date towards the Federal capital, he added.