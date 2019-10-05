UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Asks JUI-F Chief To Review March Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Qureshi asks JUI-F chief to review march date

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday asked Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid march towards Islamabad on October 27 as it would be the day of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, he suggested Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to review the date of his march so that Kashmir cause could not be disturbed on the same day.

He said India had occupied the valley on October 27, and on the same date, Maulana was launching the march towards Islamabad which could damage the Kashmir cause and Pakistan.

To avoid disruption, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman should review his march date towards the Federal capital, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Shah Mehmood Qureshi Same March October

Recent Stories

UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Den ..

26 minutes ago

Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under ra ..

26 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behin ..

26 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin as 'Responsible' Sides Must Push US ..

26 minutes ago

UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situa ..

34 minutes ago

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Balochi ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.