Qureshi asks PPP, PML leaders to help improve 18th Amendment, NAB laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to come forward and help the government improve the 18th Amendment and NAB laws by presenting their input.

The government had no desire to abolish the 18th Amendment as it wanted to improve it, he said stated while talking to a private news channel.

Qureshi said there was need to devise a national action plan (NAP) for defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.