UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Assures Of Fully Functional Secretariat At Multan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Qureshi assures of fully functional secretariat at Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday assured people of South Punjab that Multan would not be ignored in the administrative arrangement.

He said an additional chief secretary (ACS) would attend the office three days a week at fully functional secretariat in Multan.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister posted " Multan will not be ignored in administrative arrangement of South Punjab. There will be a functional secretariat in Multan with ACS attending office 3 days a week.""PTI has made tangible progress in it's manifesto commitments and will facilitate ppl (people) of S.Punjab at their doorsteps," he further added.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Twitter Progress Sunday Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

10 minutes ago

China launches space-observation satellite

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.