Qureshi assures of fully functional secretariat at Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday assured people of South Punjab that Multan would not be ignored in the administrative arrangement.

He said an additional chief secretary (ACS) would attend the office three days a week at fully functional secretariat in Multan.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister posted " Multan will not be ignored in administrative arrangement of South Punjab. There will be a functional secretariat in Multan with ACS attending office 3 days a week.""PTI has made tangible progress in it's manifesto commitments and will facilitate ppl (people) of S.Punjab at their doorsteps," he further added.