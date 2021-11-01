UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, Australian FM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Monday discussed the whole range of issues relating to bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Qureshi, who received a telephone call from the Australian FM, appreciated the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations over the years based on mutual trust and understanding.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with the shared objectives of peace and development, Foreign Office said.

He also took up the issue of Pakistani students enrolled in different Australian universities who had not been able to travel to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions and sought Australia's cooperation to facilitate their early travel.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on Pakistan's constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the importance of inclusion, continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan, and urgent coordinated steps for mobilization of much needed humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan.

The Australian foreign minister conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan's facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan, and reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

While expressing satisfaction on the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions.

