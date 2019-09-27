(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Bahraini counterpart Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in bilateral trade.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister Khalid about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Qureshi underlined the need for an immediate end to the ongoing curfew and lockdown in the occupied territory.

He also highlighted the potential risks to regional peace and security if preventive actions were not taken to ameliorate the situation.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain said the leadership of his country Bahrain looked forward to an early visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the country.