Qureshi Briefs His Azeri Counterpart Of HRs, Humanitarian Situation In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

Qureshi briefs his Azeri counterpart of HRs, humanitarian situation in IOJ&K

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday apprised his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India's illegal and unilateral steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday apprised his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India's illegal and unilateral steps.

The Foreign Minister underlined that a complete lockdown of millions of Kashmiris had continued, with unabated curfew, the entire Kashmiri leadership incarcerated, all channels of communication including landline telephone, cellular networks and the internet being blocked, and food and medicine shortages being faced by the people.

He underlined the importance of the international community raising its voice to call for the immediate lifting of the curfew and other restrictions and safeguarding the rights of the Kashmiri people.While appreciating Azerbaijan's continued support to the Kashmir cause, the Foreign Minister also appreciated Azerbaijan's role in the OIC Contact Group on IOJ&K.The Azeri Foreign Minister reiterated Azerbaijan's consistent position regarding peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to the norms and principles of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

