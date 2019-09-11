Qureshi briefs his Senagali counterpart about worsening HRs, humanitarian crisis in IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday met Foreign Minister Amadou Ba of Senegal in Geneva and briefed him on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with regards to worsening human rights and humanitarian crises following curfew and lockdown since August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday met Foreign Minister Amadou Ba of Senegal in Geneva and briefed him on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with regards to worsening human rights and humanitarian crises following curfew and lockdown since August 5, 2019.

The two foreign ministers reviewed multifaceted Senegal-Pakistan relations, particularly in trade, economy and defence sectors. They agreed to enhance trade and economic content of these relations with a view to bringing these at the level of political and security relations, a message reaching here from Geneva said.

� The foreign minister informed his Senegali counterpart that by illegal moves and bifurcation of the Occupied State, India has compounded the conditions for instability and violence.

He underscored peace and security implications of the situation in IOJ&K.

� Foreign Minister Amadou Ba said that Senegal was closely following the situation in IOK. Senegal attached great importance to human rights violations. He called for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and cooperation, within UN Charter and International law.

� The two foreign ministers also appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the OIC, the UN and other multilateral forums.

� FM Qureshi appreciated the role of Ambassador Coley Seck of Senegal as President of UN Human Rights Council (HRC). Senegal holds the Presidency of the HRC for 2019.

� He is in Geneva from 9-11 September to attend the 42nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.