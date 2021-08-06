UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, British MP Lord Qurban Discuss Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Qureshi, British MP Lord Qurban discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Member of the British Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain along with Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Raja Najabat Hussain called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed diplomatic efforts of the members of British Parliament and international forums in highlighting the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Lord Qurban on raising the issue of IIOJK in the British Parliament and for speaking out against the atrocities perpetrated against the oppressed Kashmiris.

He congratulated Raja Najabat Hussain on holding a successful webinar on the situation in teh IIOJK.

Qureshi said the Kashmiris around the world had categorically rejected the unilateral and unconstitutional measures taken by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He mentioned that all the minorities in India were insecure due to India's Hindutva policies, and said the nefarious conspiracies to alter the demography of Kashmir had been exposed.

He said protests were held on Thursday all over Pakistan in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and against India's unilateral measures.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all countries of the region, including India.

Peace in the region, he said, could not be established without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon India to withdraw its unilateral measures taken in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Referring to a recent letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, the foreign minister said Pakistan would continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Parliament Jammu August 2019 Moral All Government

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

29 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

52 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

59 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

54 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.