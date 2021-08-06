Qureshi, British MP Lord Qurban discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Member of the British Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain along with Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Raja Najabat Hussain called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed diplomatic efforts of the members of British Parliament and international forums in highlighting the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Lord Qurban on raising the issue of IIOJK in the British Parliament and for speaking out against the atrocities perpetrated against the oppressed Kashmiris.

He congratulated Raja Najabat Hussain on holding a successful webinar on the situation in teh IIOJK.

Qureshi said the Kashmiris around the world had categorically rejected the unilateral and unconstitutional measures taken by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He mentioned that all the minorities in India were insecure due to India's Hindutva policies, and said the nefarious conspiracies to alter the demography of Kashmir had been exposed.

He said protests were held on Thursday all over Pakistan in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and against India's unilateral measures.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all countries of the region, including India.

Peace in the region, he said, could not be established without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon India to withdraw its unilateral measures taken in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Referring to a recent letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, the foreign minister said Pakistan would continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.