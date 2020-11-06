UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Buzdar Discuss Political Situation, South Punjab Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Qureshi, Buzdar discuss political situation, South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed political situation and South Punjab secretariat issues.

Member National Assembly Zain Qureshi was also present during the meeting. They strongly condemned opposition's campaign of defaming the institutions and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy would be countered and no compromise would be made on the respect of state institutions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that the government would continue to stand with the institutions and those engaged in a tirade against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition was trying to achieve its negative objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added.

He said the establishment of south Punjab secretariat was an important step by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government as the people of south Punjab had been befooled in the past through hollow slogans.

The past rulers used the funds meant for south Punjab's development in their Constituencies. The people of south Punjab had rejected those who deceived them in the name of development, he added. The PTI has been given a clean mandate in south Punjab and it would come up to the expectations of the people. The government was fulfilling the promises made with the people of south Punjab as the south Punjab secretariat was providing prompt relief to the locals, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar emphasised that the institutions were respectable for all and it was deplorable that those were being tarnished under a specific agenda. Those trying to create chaos in the country were, in fact, following the enemy's agenda and the opposition could not befool people now. He said secretaries of different departments were providing services to the people through the platform of south Punjab secretariat. The secretariat had been empowered financially as well as administratively.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

37 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

37 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

37 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.