Qureshi, Buzdar discuss political situation, South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed political situation and South Punjab secretariat issues.

Member National Assembly Zain Qureshi was also present during the meeting. They strongly condemned opposition's campaign of defaming the institutions and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy would be countered and no compromise would be made on the respect of state institutions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that the government would continue to stand with the institutions and those engaged in a tirade against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition was trying to achieve its negative objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added.

He said the establishment of south Punjab secretariat was an important step by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government as the people of south Punjab had been befooled in the past through hollow slogans.

The past rulers used the funds meant for south Punjab's development in their Constituencies. The people of south Punjab had rejected those who deceived them in the name of development, he added. The PTI has been given a clean mandate in south Punjab and it would come up to the expectations of the people. The government was fulfilling the promises made with the people of south Punjab as the south Punjab secretariat was providing prompt relief to the locals, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar emphasised that the institutions were respectable for all and it was deplorable that those were being tarnished under a specific agenda. Those trying to create chaos in the country were, in fact, following the enemy's agenda and the opposition could not befool people now. He said secretaries of different departments were providing services to the people through the platform of south Punjab secretariat. The secretariat had been empowered financially as well as administratively.