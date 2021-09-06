UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, Buzdar Exchange Views On Political, Governmental Affairs

Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:27 PM

Qureshi, Buzdar exchange views on political, governmental affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and exchanged views on political and governmental affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and exchanged views on political and governmental affairs.

The chief minister informed the foreign minister about the ongoing development schemes in different areas of Punjab.

The minister appreciated the performance of the Punjab government led by the Chief Minister.

Qureshi said progress and stability was top priority of the government.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined for progress and prosperity of the country.

