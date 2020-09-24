Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that international community should play its vital role for resolving the long lingering issue of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and use of force by the Indian army was not the solution of any dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that international community should play its vital role for resolving the long lingering issue of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and use of force by the Indian army was not the solution of any dispute.

Talking to a private tv channel, he underlined that the world community should take it serious as complication and tension had been increasing between both nuclear states Pakistan and India, so the world could not be kept disassociated with this matter.

The minister thanked to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan for his powerful words on the right of Kashmiri people during the current session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said the current situation of Kashmir had worsen and the international community should take notice in this regard, adding that it was our immediate demand before the world that it should play role for restoring the former status of occupied valley and restore fundamental rights of Kashmiris people.

Shah Mehmood Quershi said that India was using different tactics to divert the attention on its internal issues and it had adopted barbaric and brutal policies against innocent people of IIOJK. India was creating provocations besides committing violation at the Line of Control (LoC) aiming to divert attention from its COVID situation, he added.