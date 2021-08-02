UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Calls On Arab Parliament's Delegation

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:59 PM

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

The Foreign Minister says Pakistan consider dialogue as the only way for durable political settlement of conflicts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan considers dialogue as the only way for durable political settlement of conflicts.

He was talking to the visiting delegation of Arab Parliament led by its head Adel bin Abdul Rahman in Islamabad on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He apprised the Arab parliamentary delegation on the gross human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the threats being posed to the regional peace and stability because of the Indian policies.

The Foreign Minister urged the international community to condemn India's illegal unilateral act about Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in the middle East and has a clear stance on Palestine issue.

The Minister said Pakistan's relations with the Arab countries are based on common religious, cultural and historical values.

