Qureshi Calls Romanian FM To Discuss Facilitation For Pakistanis' Evacuation From Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday had a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu to convey appreciation for the assistance rendered by the Romanian side in the evacuation of people from Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that he looked forward to continued and swift facilitation in border crossing of the Pakistani students and community members being evacuated.

The Romanian foreign minister assured of Romania's full support and cooperation in the evacuation process.

Besides reviewing bilateral relations, the two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective, the foreign minister noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and stressed that conflict was not in anyone's interest, as they hit developing countries the hardest economically.

The foreign minister underlined the indispensability of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

