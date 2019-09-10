UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Calls Upon DG WHO To Play His Role In Providing Basic Health Needs Of 15 M Kashmiris Of IOJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Qureshi calls upon DG WHO to play his role in providing basic health needs of 15 m Kashmiris of IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called upon Director General World Health Organization (WHO) to play his role in providing basic health needs to the 15 million Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K).

In his meeting with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Qureshi said the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing draconian curfew since India revoked Article 370 and 35A of its constitution on August 5 in an illegal and unconstitutional manner depriving them of their legitimate autonomous status.

According to a message reaching here from Geneva, the Foreign Minister also stressed the need to declare health emergency in IOJ&K.

