UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Chairs Meeting Of Public Diplomacy Group For Building Closer Linkages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Qureshi chairs meeting of Public Diplomacy Group for building closer linkages

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Consultative Group on Public Diplomacy in line with his vision to enhance and upgrade the communication toolkit of the Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Consultative Group on Public Diplomacy in line with his vision to enhance and upgrade the communication toolkit of the Foreign Office.

"Operationalization of the Consultative Group marks the launch of another key institutional reform premised on forging closer linkages between the Foreign Office and other stakeholders, and inducting fresh thinking and new ideas into the policy formulation process," a Foreign Office statement said.

The dedicated group set up by the foreign minister comprises eminent scholars, field specialists and former Ambassadors and aims at bringing focused attention to various aspects of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' public diplomacy initiatives including projecting Pakistan's real image abroad, and more effectively highlighting the country's rich artistic, cultural, literary and sports heritage.

Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage, and Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood; former Senator Javed Jabbar; Ambassador Zamir Akram; Ambassador Tasnim Aslam; Ambassador Shahid Kamal, along with. Emran Akhtar, and Ms.

Selina Rashid participated in the meeting, together with senior officials of the ministry.

Deliberations focused on concrete steps needed to more purposefully engage foreign media, academia, think tanks as well as publics at large. Proposals to harness public-private synergies, and more effectively utilize modern platforms of communication and outreach, including the virtual space, came under discussion.

To spearhead initiatives in priority domains, Working Groups on Digital Diplomacy, Cultural Diplomacy and Sports Diplomacy have been established.

This builds upon earlier initiatives launched pursuant to "Vision Foreign Office" including upgradation of Ministry's website, the "FM Direct App" and the "FM Connect" series of meetings and interactions with thought leaders from various walks of life. Among other reform initiatives, the Advisory Council of Foreign Affairs deliberates and conducts research on core foreign policy issues, while a Strategic Communication Division is in the process of being set up.

The reforms are in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of further enhancing, modernizing and expanding efficacy of Pakistani diplomatic apparatus to meet the demands and challenges of twenty-first century diplomacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister Foreign Office Sports Education Rashid Media From

Recent Stories

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

9 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

41 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

46 minutes ago

Taftan border to open from March 27 for mango expo ..

2 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.