Qureshi challenges Modi to visit AJK, allow Imran to Srinagar to test policies' efficacy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday challenged Narendra Modi to address a public gathering in Azad Kashmir and allow Prime Minister Imran Khan in Srinagar to test the efficacy of his policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"It has been a year of your policy enforced (in IIOJK). If you are confident enough, as foreign minister of Pakistan, I invite you to come and address Kashmiris in Muzaffarabad and see what kind of reception you receive.

If you have courage and confidence, allow Prime Minister Imran to visit Srinagar and see how he is received there," the foreign minister said talking to media after attending the main rally held on Kashmir Siege Day observed on first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He said this will prove to be a referendum by the people of Kashmir.

"This is a challenge. Accept it if you have courage or review (your policy) if you don't," the foreign minister remarked.