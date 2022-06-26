UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Claims PTI To Win By-polls

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win by-polls in all Constituencies of Punjab.

He said this while addressing corner meetings in connection with by-polls in union councils 45, 46 and 48 here. Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged masses to support PTI.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also claimed that PTI ensured record development projects in NA 156. Fly-over at Madni chowk was constructed with cost of Rs 460 million. Similarly, Qureshi added that he laid foundation stone of mother and children care hospital with cost of Rs five billion. Besides this, many other development schemes were completed in the constituency.

On this occasion, local PTI leaders Malik Adnan Dogar, Shiekh Tahir, Rana Abdul Jabbar and many others were also present.

