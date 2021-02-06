Qureshi condoles death of Ataul Mahaiman Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed condolence over demise Ameer Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam (Pakistan) Syed Ataul Mahaiman Shah Bukhari, son of religious scholar Syed Ata Ullah Shah Bukhari.

The minister, in his condolence message, said late Syed Ataul Mahaiman Shah Bukhari was a great Islamic figure. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.