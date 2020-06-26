Qureshi Condoles Over Demise Of Ex-JI Chief Syed Munawar
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.
According to a foreign ministry press release, the minister recalled late Syed Munawar as a gentle and compassionate human being.
He prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.