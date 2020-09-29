Qureshi condoles passing away of Kuwaiti Emir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

"Sincere condolences to the Royal family, government and people of Kuwait on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah," he said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

"Revered for his commitment to peace and diplomacy, his loss reverberates greatly across the region," the foreign minister added.

