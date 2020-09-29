UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Condoles Passing Away Of Kuwaiti Emir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Qureshi condoles passing away of Kuwaiti Emir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

"Sincere condolences to the Royal family, government and people of Kuwait on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah," he said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

"Revered for his commitment to peace and diplomacy, his loss reverberates greatly across the region," the foreign minister added.

\932\867

Related Topics

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Twitter Kuwait Family Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

28 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

58 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

53 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

53 minutes ago

Baku Refutes Reports of Downed Armenian Plane, Say ..

1 minute ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.