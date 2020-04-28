Qureshi congratulates Shibli Faraz, Asim Bajwa on taking oath as information minister, SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday congratulated Senator Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa on taking oath as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information respectively.

Expressing good wishes to them, the Foreign Minister said the new team in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would help forward the government narrative in this critical situation in an effective way, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued here said