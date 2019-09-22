UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Criticizes Sindh Govt For Inadequate Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Qureshi criticizes Sindh govt for inadequate health facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hyderabad chapter leader Imran Qureshi has deplored that though Sindh government earmarked dozens of billions of rupees for the health budget, people are dying in the province due to dog bite.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi said a large part of the budget was allegedly embezzled by the government functionaries.

He condemned the doctors who were responsible for the death of a child who died due to dog bite outside a government office in Larkana district because he was not given adequate medical treatment.

"The provincial government is running hepatitis, tuberculosis, typhoid and malaria control programs. However, at the designated health centers of these programs the required vaccines and medicines are often not available," he said.

Qureshi added that the children continue to die in Tharparkar district due to malnutrition and a lack of health facilities.

