Qureshi, Danish FM discuss developments in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark here on Sunday and they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod reiterated gratitude for Pakistan's role in facilitating evacuation of their nationals and personnel, noting that their evacuation endeavours were continuing. Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan would extend all possible help in this regard. He added that, overall, Pakistan had facilitated the transit of more than 12,000 people from 30 countries and international organizations.

Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was committed to further upgrading bilateral cooperation with Denmark, particularly in trade and economic relations.

In this context, Foreign Minister acknowledged Denmark's support for Pakistan's GSP+ status. Foreign Minister Qureshi added that both countries needed to enhance people-to-people exchanges by taking steps to facilitate genuine travelers.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to the Danish Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

This was the third telephone conversation between the two Foreign Ministers in recent weeks. Besides, the Danish Prime Minister spoke with Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Secretary Steen Hommel met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. Pakistan and Denmark enjoy excellent bilateral relations, including growing collaboration in the areas of renewable energy and green transition.