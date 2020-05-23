UrduPoint.com
Qureshi 'deeply Grieved' Over Devastating PIA Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Qureshi 'deeply grieved' over devastating PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday expressed deep grief over the "devastating" plane crash in the residential area in Karachi.

The Lahore-Karachi bound PIA flight PK 8303 crashed in densely populated area near Karachi airport minutes away from landing with many of its passengers making way home for Eid.

"Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families. We are in midst of grave challenges as a nation & in these times of trial we must show resolve & unity," the foreign minister remarked.

Following the incident, the foreign minister also received telephone calls from his counterparts in Canada, Switzerland, Netherlands and Sri Lanka who conveyed their condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also kept responding and thanking his counterparts from different countries as they condoled over the tragic incident on their respective social media pages.

"Thank you always for your support and brotherhood. Together we are stronger in these trying times," he said in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's condolence message on Twitter.

