Qureshi Demands India To Lift Curfew Restrictions In IoK On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Qureshi demands India to lift curfew restrictions in IoK on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday demanded the Indian government to ease curfew restrictions in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Eid ul Azha and allow the Kashmiri people to offer sacrifices of animals on the occasion freely.

The minister, in an interview with Radio Pakistan, said this year Pakistan would celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016, Kashmiris had shown great courage and passion against the continued suppression of India.

Qureshi said due to curfew and clamp down in the held valley, all the countries had issued travel advisories for the state and consequently tourism business there had shut down.

He said protests were being all across the world, which would intensify in coming days. Not only Kashmiris but people from all walks of life were participating in the protests as they believed that human rights violations, including a planned genocide, was being carried out in IoK to bring a demographic change there, he added.

The minister said he would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris. He would offer Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad with AJK people.

He will hold meetings with the AJK president and prime minister, and the Hurriyat leadership. He will also participate in a rally and visit a refugee camp there.

