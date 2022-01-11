Qureshi demands slaughterhouse in federal capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :President, All Pakistan Jamiat-ul-Quresh Meat Welfare Association, Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday urged the Federal government to construct the slaughterhouse in the capital at the earliest.

Talking to the APP, he said that Islamabad has over 2.5 million population still deprived of the state of the art slaughterhouse.

The President, also Director of Live Stock and Dairy Development, accused a group of mafia misleading the institutions and government of constructing a slaughterhouse in the capital.

Qureshi said the objective of setting up a slaughterhouse was to provide quality and hygiene meat to the residents of Islamabad, which were their fundamental right, but some elements were not in favour of the provision of healthy food to the people.

He demanded to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the vested interest mafia responsible for the delay in constructing this Primary facility to the citizens of the federal capital territory.

