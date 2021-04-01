UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Denies Withdrawal Of Powers From South Punjab Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Punjab secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said wrong news was circulating since Wednesday that powers of postings and transfers of officers had been withdrawn from the South Punjab secretariat.

In a video statement regarding South Punjab on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had issued orders for inquiry about the situation. Now the previous condition had been restored and a notification had been issued to remove the misunderstanding, he added. The minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) stood by its pledge to transfer powers to the Parliamentarians and people of Punjab.

