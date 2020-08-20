(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday departed here for two-day visit to China to participate in the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

Accompanied senior officials, the foreign minister would lead Pakistani side in the Dialogue to be held in Hainan, China while Chinese side would be led by State Councilor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi.

The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the Dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.