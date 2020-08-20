Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday departed here for two-day visit (August 20-21) to China for participating in the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday departed here for two-day visit (August 20-21) to China for participating in the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

Accompanied by senior officials, the foreign minister would lead Pakistani side in the Dialogue to be held in Hainan, China while Chinese side would be led by State Councilor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi.

The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the Dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.

Prior to his departure, the foreign minister said in a video message that he had discussed the visit with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. He hoped that during the visit, the delegation would reflect the thinking of Pakistan's political and military leadership.

The foreign minister also hoped that his scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would prove to be productive for both the countries.