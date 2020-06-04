UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, Cooperation At Multilateral Fora With His Dutch Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:28 AM

Qureshi discusses COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at multilateral fora with his Dutch counterpart

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held telephonic conversation with the Dutch Foreign Minister, Staphanus Abraham Blok and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at multilateral fora and other issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held telephonic conversation with the Dutch Foreign Minister, Staphanus Abraham Blok and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at multilateral fora and other issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Netherlands due to the pandemic. Expressing solidarity with European and Dutch partners, the Foreign Minister commended the European Union's coordinated response to strengthen financial and health sectors of Member States in the wake of the crisis.

The two Ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications of the pandemic. The Foreign Minister apprised his Dutch counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He underscored that coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as well as the intensification of military crackdown, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.

The Foreign Minister noted the endeavours of European Parliamentarians in stressing upon India to end the human rights violations in IOJ&K and grant the Kashmiri people their right of self-determination. He underlined that European partners must play their role in addressing the grave situation. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent positive developments.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan supports Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process aimed at durable peace and security in the country. The Foreign Minister stated that he was looking forward to welcoming the Dutch Foreign Minister in Islamabad once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World European Union Jammu Netherlands Muslim

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

1 minute ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

31 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.