Qureshi discusses COVID-19 situation with his Bahraini counterpart

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Adullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, on Monday and discussed matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and enhancing bilateral cooperation to jointly address the situation.

Foreign Minister thanked Bahrain for repatriation of Pakistanis. Lauding the timely measures taken by the Bahraini authorities to control the spread of the outbreak, he briefed Foreign Minister Alzayani about the latest situation in Pakistan, and the steps being taken by the Government for containment of the disease.

Underscoring the need to create fiscal space to shore up economies and save precious lives, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Bahraini counterpart about Prime Minister Imran Khan's Global Initiative for Debt Relief for developing countries. In this context, he also highlighted the need for closer economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concerns over continuous restrictions on movement and communication in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which were depriving 8 million Kashmiris of means to combat the disease.

He called for lifting of restrictions on dissemination of information, and allow unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials. He also called for raising voice against campaign by India to demonize Muslims in the context of the COVID-19 spread.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdul Latif appreciated the measures taken by the government of Pakistan.

He extended his government's support to the Prime Minister's Debt Relief Initiative.

The two foreign ministers agreed to stay closely engaged on all issues of common interest.