MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is due in the city on February 13 for a day-long visit.

A news release issued here on Friday by Babul Quraish said that Qureshi will attend different events in his constituency besides visiting various Union Councils.

He will leave for Karachi on Saturday evening.