UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Eulogizes Prime Minister Khan's Political Struggle Leading To PTI Win In 2018

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Qureshi eulogizes Prime Minister Khan's political struggle leading to PTI win in 2018

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said on July 25, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf had made a history following his tireless political struggle spanning over 22 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said on July 25, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf had made a history following his tireless political struggle spanning over 22 years.

On his twitter handle, the foreign minister while recollecting 2018 general elections, the day people of the country voted for PTI to form the next government, said "2 years ago today, PM Imran Khan (PTI) made history following an unrelenting 22 year struggle for a Pakistan that is just, honest, tolerant & progressive."On the second anniversary of the 2018 general elections, the veteran PTI leader further posted that the people of Pakistan had voted for PTI to achieve a vision of prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

"A vision the great people of Pakistan voted for. May our nation continue to rise as an anchor of peace & stability. Pakistan Zindabad," Qureshi tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter May July 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

36 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

51 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Wuhan Zall win to cap symbolic start to virus-hit ..

2 minutes ago

Fazle Hakim grieved over death of Malik Behram Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Enable wins historic third King George at Ascot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.