Qureshi expressed concern over diagnosis of coronavirus in doctor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Ashraf Qureshi on Sunday expressed his concerns over the diagnosis of coronavirus in a doctor of Urban Health Centre, North Karachi, here.

He said that the diagnosis of the coronavirus in AMS Dr.

Khaleequr Rehman raised the question about the performance of the Sindh government, according to a news release.

He alleged that the claims of the provincial government had failed as the doctors and paramedical staff had exhausted themselves with repeated requests for the provision of safety kits, against coronavirus.

He asked the provincial government to equip the doctors with necessary safety kitsto ensure their protection from the novel covornavirus.