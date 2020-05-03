UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Expressed Concern Over Diagnosis Of Coronavirus In Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Qureshi expressed concern over diagnosis of coronavirus in doctor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Ashraf Qureshi on Sunday expressed his concerns over the diagnosis of coronavirus in a doctor of Urban Health Centre, North Karachi, here.

He said that the diagnosis of the coronavirus in AMS Dr.

Khaleequr Rehman raised the question about the performance of the Sindh government, according to a news release.

He alleged that the claims of the provincial government had failed as the doctors and paramedical staff had exhausted themselves with repeated requests for the provision of safety kits, against coronavirus.

He asked the provincial government to equip the doctors with necessary safety kitsto ensure their protection from the novel covornavirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Doctor Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

6 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.