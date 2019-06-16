UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Expressed Satisfaction On Success Of New Visa Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Qureshi expressed satisfaction on success of new visa regime

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction on the success of new visa regime and getting desired results.In a statement, he said people are utilizing the e-visa service for business, tourism and education purposes.

He said e-visa policy will prove to be a milestone for promotion of tourism and strengthening of economy.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed hope that new e-visa policy will also stimulate economic diplomacy.According to NADRA records, 9931 e-visa applications have been received so far, of which 7160 persons were granted visa immediately. Meanwhile, 2246 applications are under consideration while 325 have been rejected on technical grounds.

Related Topics

Business Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Visa

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.