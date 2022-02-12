UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Expresses Concerns Over Evaluation Criteria For Ministries’ Performance

Published February 12, 2022

Qureshi expresses concerns over evaluation criteria for ministries’ performance

Shah Mehmood Qureshi who has written a letter to PM aide Shehzad Arbab questioning him as to why foreign ministry under his control has been placed at 11th in the performance evaluation.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed grave concerns over performance evaluation criteria of the Federal ministries, the latest reports said on Saturday.

The reports said that the foreign minister sent a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab, and questioned as to why the Foreign Ministry was placed at 11th place in the performance evaluation.

Qureshi said that the ministry under his control met 22 targets out of 2 and 18 out of the 24 targets set out in the performance agreement, pointing out that his ministry also carried out high-level initiatives.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs raises concerns about the grading system, ” read the letter sent by Mr. Qureshi to Shehzad Arbab. He questioned the process of evaluation by saying: “It should be made clear whatever system was used to grade ministries ,”.

Qureshi said that there were no defined guidelines for the 30 percent performance evaluation, adding that in the letter written to SAPM Shehzad Arbab who led the review committee tasked with preparing the report.

The reports suggest that the ministers whose ministers have not been awarded are raising questions over the criteria and that has created a stir among the cabinet members.

It may be mentioned here that none of the ministers from the coalition partners was among the top 10 ministries which were awarded by the prime minister himself.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier awarded ten ministers earlier with appreciation certification for their excellent performance.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Those who received the certificates from the Prime Minister included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for National food Security Fakhar Imam, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf and Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood,

