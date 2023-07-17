Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for election reforms

(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concerns on Monday about the lack of involvement of his party in the consultation process for election reforms, despite being a significant stakeholder.

During a media talk in Multan, Qureshi commented on the vagueness of Section 9 of the Election Act 2017.

Qureshi criticized the ruling coalition party, PML-N, stating that they were plagued by instability. He also mentioned that the PTI chairman had received relief from the courts, despite the government allegedly fabricating cases against him.

Additionally, Qureshi discussed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement to dissolve the assembly before its stipulated date. The Prime Minister had stated that his government would complete its tenure early, paving the way for an interim government.

Qureshi speculated that the government might be inclined towards 90-day elections to buy more time.

However, he emphasized that the election date would be determined by the election commission.

Referring to recent meetings between coalition partners PPP and PML-N in Dubai, Qureshi stated that the details of these discussions were not widely known. He mentioned the subsequent meeting between PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz in Lahore, where they likely discussed important matters, including the economic challenges and upcoming general elections.

Qureshi indicated that decisions made in Dubai had been sealed during the session in Lahore, but only time would reveal the outcome of these discussions.

Last week, the reports emerged that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms had expedited its work on amendments to the election laws. The committee had examined 73 rectification proposals presented before it.