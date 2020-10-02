UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Extends Greetings On China National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Qureshi extends greetings on China National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday extended greetings to the government and people of China on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China annually observed on October 1.

"Many congratulations to the Chinese people & Government on the 71st Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," the foreign minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said that Pakistan was proud to stride forward with its iron brother to a future of prosperity and peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Twitter October Government

Recent Stories

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

15 minutes ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

15 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

18 minutes ago

Canada spends on infrastructure to boost jobs, cut ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.