Qureshi extends greetings on China National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday extended greetings to the government and people of China on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China annually observed on October 1.

"Many congratulations to the Chinese people & Government on the 71st Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," the foreign minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said that Pakistan was proud to stride forward with its iron brother to a future of prosperity and peace.