Qureshi, Fawad Discuss Promotion Of National Narrative, Diplomatic Successes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:54 AM

Qureshi, Fawad discuss promotion of national narrative, diplomatic successes

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the regional security situation and effective publicity of national narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the regional security situation and effective publicity of national narrative.

The information minister congratulated the foreign minister on success of diplomatic mission to halt the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf also attended the meeting, a Foreign Ministry press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said his interaction with the Iraqi leadership during his recent visit there remained very productive wherein he apprised them of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.

The willingness expressed by the Iraqi leadership to enhance trade and economic relationship with Pakistan was welcoming, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan was resolved to keep up its efforts for peace in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

The information minister assured all-out cooperation for local and international publicity of Pakistan's diplomatic successes as well as national narrative.

